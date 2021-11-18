Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.20

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.20 and last traded at $81.22, with a volume of 2717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearshares LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 280,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

