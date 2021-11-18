Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 521,800 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 960,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.10 and a 52-week high of $62.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after buying an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,951,000 after buying an additional 1,182,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $350,378,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

