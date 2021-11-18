Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Boosted by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,739,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $183.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.50 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

