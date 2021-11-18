Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $182.21 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

