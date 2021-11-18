VAULT Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,655.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $1,655.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00010661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00068741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,138.66 or 0.99926508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.53 or 0.06965338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,128 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

