Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $315.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,709 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,646. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

