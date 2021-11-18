Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Veracyte by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

