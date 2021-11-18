Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

