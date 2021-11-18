Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $150.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $150.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

