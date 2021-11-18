Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,197 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

NYSE SLB opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

