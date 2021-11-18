Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,967 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 64,036 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 451,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SKM opened at $31.24 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.87.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.