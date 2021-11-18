Veriti Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $630.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

