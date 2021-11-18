Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Veru worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VERU. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veru by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 801,404 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 427,509 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $4,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $692.33 million, a PE ratio of -866.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $24.57.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

