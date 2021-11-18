Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 238,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

