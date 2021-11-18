VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. VIA optronics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VIAO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,082. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.43. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

