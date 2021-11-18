Victoria Oil & Gas’ (VOG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:VOG opened at GBX 3.68 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Get Victoria Oil & Gas alerts:

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.