Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-$2.163 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.650 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.44.

Shares of VSCO traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.91. 6,018,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

