Vidulum (VDL) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $465,543.23 and $1,091.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

