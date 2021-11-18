Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,559 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average of $160.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

