Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $242.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

