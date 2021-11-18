Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $87.10 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

