Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $24.09 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

NXPI opened at $217.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $147.07 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

