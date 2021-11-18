Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $42.68 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $338.03 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $342.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

