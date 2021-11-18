Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,256,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $207.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.44. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

