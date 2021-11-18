Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 507 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $361.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

