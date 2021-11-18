VINchain Market Cap Hits $3.54 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. VINchain has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $348,288.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00217487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

