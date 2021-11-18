Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 1,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,842. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.