Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 354.7% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. Vinci has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.