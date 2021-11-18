Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Acquires $44,480.00 in Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Ivor Royston acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $44,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VIRX stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after buying an additional 1,225,874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,990,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,587,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.