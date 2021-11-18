Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Up 83.3% in October

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE VGII opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

