Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 176.55 ($2.31), with a volume of 1765695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.20 ($2.26).

VMUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.67 ($2.75).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 198.64. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.33.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.