Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Autohome by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

