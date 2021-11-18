Virtu Financial LLC Buys 178,078 Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,078 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.62% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

IDRA stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

