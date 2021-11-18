Virtu Financial LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

