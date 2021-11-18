Virtu Financial LLC Invests $348,000 in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

RETA opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $171.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

