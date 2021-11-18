Virtu Financial LLC Invests $382,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth $100,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.58.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

