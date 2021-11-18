Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PROG by 347.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 855,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 377,711 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PROG by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $47.91 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.