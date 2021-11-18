Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PROG by 347.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 855,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 377,711 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PROG by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $47.91 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
