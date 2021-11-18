Virtu Financial LLC Sells 181,965 Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) by 83.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $2,520,000.

Shares of VCKAU opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

