Virtu Financial LLC Sells 441 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,247 shares of company stock worth $1,345,760 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $280.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.99 and its 200-day moving average is $219.98.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

