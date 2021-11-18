Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Shares of V opened at $205.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $400.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.24 and a 200 day moving average of $229.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.81 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

