Visor.Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $665,657.00 (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002971 BTC on exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $50.89 million and approximately $665,657.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00222110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00089082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

Visor.Finance is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,505,900 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.