VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 375.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 75.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 478,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 85,186.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 152.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.