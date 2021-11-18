Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Graham Prothero Acquires 13 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Graham Prothero acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £147.55 ($192.78).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,110.50 ($14.51) on Thursday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 799.77 ($10.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,184.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,215.41. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.76) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,336.64 ($17.46).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

