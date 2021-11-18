Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Graham Prothero Acquires 13 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Graham Prothero acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £147.55 ($192.78).
LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,110.50 ($14.51) on Thursday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 799.77 ($10.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,184.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,215.41. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
