Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 1,343.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,343.60 ($17.55).

VTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.76) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,137.50 ($14.86). 376,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 799.77 ($10.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,184.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,215.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.