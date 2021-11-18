Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 49.2% in October

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vitru in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Compass Group LLC grew its position in Vitru by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Vitru by 16.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vitru by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vitru in the third quarter worth about $69,694,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $323.66 million, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Vitru had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

