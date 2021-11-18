Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $14.35.

