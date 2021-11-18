VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO Sells $5,096,940.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 242,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,096,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VZIO opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.