VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

NYSE VZIO traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $20.64. 7,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,511. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $154,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,401,459 shares of company stock valued at $29,172,119 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $2,558,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $7,332,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

