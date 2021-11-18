Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIZSF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 77,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

