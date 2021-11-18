Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) to Issue Dividend of €0.05 on February 4th

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 115.35 ($1.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.27. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

